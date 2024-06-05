U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cameron Unterberger, 453rd Electronic Warfare Squadron commander, gives his opening remarks as newly appointed squadron commander during the 453rd EWS change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 3, 2024. The 453rd EWS is comprised of the Analysis Flight, Software Development Flight, Cyber Defense Operations Flight, Modeling, Simulation, and Analysis Engineering Flight, and Plans and Programs located at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 10:42
|Photo ID:
|8454788
|VIRIN:
|240603-F-DT029-1075
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 453rd EWS change of command [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
