Sgt. Cervantes Promotion Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. John Henderson, the assistant chief of staff, G-1, for the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, shakes hands with Sgt. Rogelio Cervantes, an administrative clerk with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and a native of California, at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, June 5, 2024. Cervantes was promoted to the rank of sergeant, a title referred to as the “backbone of the Marine Corps,” which indicates proficiency in their occupational specialty and leadership capacity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)

