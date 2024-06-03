Sgt. Cervantes Promotion Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Rogelio Cervantes, an administrative clerk with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and a native of California, gets pinned to the rank of sergeant by those who positively impacted him during his promotion ceremony at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, June 5, 2024. Cervantes was promoted to the rank of sergeant, a title referred to as the “backbone of the Marine Corps,” which indicates proficiency in their occupational specialty and leadership capacity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)
Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 03:19
Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
