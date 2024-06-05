Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Cervantes Promotion Ceremony [Image 12 of 14]

    Sgt. Cervantes Promotion Ceremony

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.05.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Samuel Barge 

    3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    Marines with the G-1 administrative section for the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade pose for a photograph after the promotion ceremony of Sgt. Rogelio Cervantes, an administrative clerk with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and a native of California, at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, June 5, 2024. Cervantes was promoted to the rank of sergeant, a title referred to as the “backbone of the Marine Corps,” which indicates proficiency in their occupational specialty and leadership capacity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 03:19
    Photo ID: 8454110
    VIRIN: 240605-M-XI993-1011
    Resolution: 4940x2807
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Cervantes Promotion Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by 1LT Samuel Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sgt. Cervantes Promotion Ceremony
    Sgt. Cervantes Promotion Ceremony
    Sgt. Cervantes Promotion Ceremony
    Sgt. Cervantes Promotion Ceremony
    Sgt. Cervantes Promotion Ceremony
    Sgt. Cervantes Promotion Ceremony
    Sgt. Cervantes Promotion Ceremony
    Sgt. Cervantes Promotion Ceremony
    Sgt. Cervantes Promotion Ceremony
    Sgt. Cervantes Promotion Ceremony
    Sgt. Cervantes Promotion Ceremony
    Sgt. Cervantes Promotion Ceremony
    Sgt. Cervantes Promotion Ceremony
    Sgt. Cervantes Promotion Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ready, Postured, FreeandOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT