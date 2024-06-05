Sgt. Cervantes Promotion Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Rogelio Cervantes, an administrative clerk with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and a native of California, poses for a photograph with Lance Cpl. Josiah Donovan, an administrative clerk with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and a native of Texas, after his promotion ceremony at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, June 5, 2024. Cervantes was promoted to the rank of sergeant, a title referred to as the “backbone of the Marine Corps,” which indicates proficiency in their occupational specialty and leadership capacity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)

