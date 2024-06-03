Sgt. Cervantes Promotion Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Rogelio Cervantes, an administrative clerk with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and a native of California, stands at attention during his promotion ceremony at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, June 5, 2024. Cervantes was promoted to the rank of sergeant, a title referred to as the “backbone of the Marine Corps,” which indicates proficiency in their occupational specialty and leadership capacity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 03:19
|Photo ID:
|8454104
|VIRIN:
|240605-M-XI993-1004
|Resolution:
|5319x3571
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
