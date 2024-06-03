Community members and representatives from various city, state and federal agencies attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of Phase One of the San Clemente Beach Nourishment project May 31 in San Clemente, Calif. As part of the project, re-nourishment will occur every six years, on average, for eight additional nourishments. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 17:53 Photo ID: 8453210 VIRIN: 240531-A-IT851-1003 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 6.79 MB Location: SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, City, corps celebrates San Clemente beach expansion [Image 3 of 3], by Areca Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.