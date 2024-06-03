Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    City, corps celebrates San Clemente beach expansion [Image 1 of 3]

    City, corps celebrates San Clemente beach expansion

    SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Areca Wilson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Col. Andrew Baker, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Los Angeles District, provides remarks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of Phase One of the San Clemente Beach Nourishment project May 31 in San Clemente, Calif. The project aims to reduce coastal storm damage. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

    San Clemente Beach
    Beach Nourishment Project
    San Clemente Beach Nourishment Project

