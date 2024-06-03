Representatives from various city, state and federal agencies participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of Phase One of the San Clemente Beach Nourishment project May 31 in San Clemente, Calif. The project includes the construction of a 50-foot-wide beach fill along a 3,412-foot-long stretch of shoreline, using 251,000 cubic yards of compatible sediment. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)
City, corps celebrates San Clemente beach expansion
