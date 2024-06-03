City, corps celebrates San Clemente beach expansion

Photo By Areca Wilson | Community members and representatives from various city, state and federal agencies...... read more read more Photo By Areca Wilson | Community members and representatives from various city, state and federal agencies attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of Phase One of the San Clemente Beach Nourishment project May 31 in San Clemente, Calif. As part of the project, re-nourishment will occur every six years, on average, for eight additional nourishments. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. – The City of San Clemente hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of part of its expanded beach May 31 in San Clemente.



The event occurred following the completion of Phase One of the San Clemente Beach Nourishment project, which aims to reduce coastal storm damage along the city’s shoreline.



"As a lifelong southern Californian, I know that beaches are the foundation of the community," said U.S. Representative Mike Levin, representing California's 49th Congressional District. "They are critical for recreation, tourism (and) infrastructure in our local economy … but over the years, our beaches have lost massive amount of sand due to the loss of natural sources, climate change, rising sea levels, coastal erosion and severe weather events."



The project includes the construction of a 50-foot-wide beach fill along a 3,412-foot-long stretch of shoreline, using 251,000 cubic yards of compatible sediment. Over 50 years of federal participation, re-nourishment will occur every six years, on average, for eight additional nourishments.



"I want to begin by recognizing the great team of professionals from the Los Angeles District, Manson Construction, San Clemente and our federal and state partners – all of them are critical for getting us to where we are today. We could not have made it here without everyone in each of these individual teams rowing together in unison," said Col. Andrew Baker, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Los Angeles District. "It's been a tough road, and through perseverance, some long days and late nights, and, most importantly, incredibly solid teamwork across the board, we were able to deliver sand to this beautiful beach ahead of Memorial Day, and, most importantly, reduce storm-damage risk for the City of San Clemente."



The opening of the newly expanded beach portion was not only celebrated by government leaders, it was a welcomed improvement for the community, according to one beachgoer, Christine Howard, who expressed her appreciation for the upgrade.



Howard said she comes to the beach often to meditate, walk the beach trail and enjoy some quiet time.



"I think it's really important for everything they said and more,” she said. “I realize that it affects not just the local economy; it makes an impact on future erosion and the ecosystem, too, so I wholeheartedly support it. I'm grateful to be in San Clemente, and I just so love how everyone worked together. I was really impressed how it was local all the way to federal and how they made it happen."