Peruvian, U.S. firefighters train for aircraft fire evacuations

U.S. Air Force firefighters simulate evacuating a pilot for a fire rescue evacuation training during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima, Peru, June 3, 2024. RS24 is a multinational training opportunity that improves the readiness of U.S. and partner nation militaries through humanitarian assistance and disaster response. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

