Peruvian, U.S. firefighters train for aircraft fire evacuations

Peruvian and U.S. Air Force firefighters stage a simulated MIL Mi - 17 helicopter fire for a fire rescue evacuation training during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima, Peru, June 3, 2024. Exercise RS24 is an opportunity for cultural and tactical integration between the U.S. and its allied partnered nations. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

