U.S. Air Force firefighters simulate putting out an aircraft fire for a fire rescue evacuation training during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima, Peru, June 3, 2024. One of RS24's goals is to prepare the U.S. and partnered nations to effectively give proper aid during emergency responses with limited resources. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 20:23 Photo ID: 8450673 VIRIN: 240603-F-IQ323-1142 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.02 MB Location: LIMA, PE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Peruvian, U.S. firefighters train for aircraft fire evacuations [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.