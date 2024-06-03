Peruvian, U.S. firefighters train for aircraft fire evacuations

A Peruvian Air Force pilot gives a familiarization tour of a MIL Mi - 17 helicopter during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima, Peru, June 3, 2024. RS24 is a three-week exercise that will integrate combat interoperability and disaster response training. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

