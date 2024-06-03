Peruvian, U.S. firefighters train for aircraft fire evacuations

A Peruvian Air Force pilot gives a familiarization tour of a MIL Mi - 17 helicopter during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima, Peru, June 3, 2024. RS24 is a three-week exercise that will integrate combat interoperability and disaster response training. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 20:23
|Photo ID:
|8450669
|VIRIN:
|240603-F-IQ323-1021
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|LIMA, PE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
Peruvian, US firefighters train for aircraft fire evacuations
