Peruvian, U.S. firefighters train for aircraft fire evacuations

A Peruvian Air Force pilot gives a familiarization tour of a MIL Mi - 17 helicopter for a fire rescue evacuation training during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima, Peru, June 3, 2024. One of RS24's goals is to prepare the U.S. and partnered nations for providing care to patients in areas where treatment options and resources are limited. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Location: LIMA, PE