    Peruvian, U.S. firefighters train for aircraft fire evacuations [Image 2 of 6]

    Peruvian, U.S. firefighters train for aircraft fire evacuations

    LIMA, PERU

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    A Peruvian Air Force pilot gives a familiarization tour of a MIL Mi - 17 helicopter for a fire rescue evacuation training during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima, Peru, June 3, 2024. One of RS24's goals is to prepare the U.S. and partnered nations for providing care to patients in areas where treatment options and resources are limited. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

