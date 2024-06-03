U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Travis Martin a motor vehicle operator with Headquarters Company, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conducts a pull up as part of a physical fitness test at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 30, 2024. The PFT evaluates stamina and physical conditioning through three components: pull-ups or push-ups, plank, and a three-mile timed run. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 14:19 Photo ID: 8449455 VIRIN: 240530-M-AN711-1011 Resolution: 3144x2096 Size: 3.25 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Headquarters Company, 7th Marine Regiment conducts a physical fitness test [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Enge You, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.