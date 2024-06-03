Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters Company, 7th Marine Regiment conducts a physical fitness test [Image 5 of 5]

    Headquarters Company, 7th Marine Regiment conducts a physical fitness test

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct the plank portion of a physical fitness test at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 30, 2024. The PFT evaluates stamina and physical conditioning through three components: pull-ups or push-ups, plank, and a three-mile timed run. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 14:19
    Photo ID: 8449464
    VIRIN: 240530-M-AN711-1051
    Resolution: 5637x3758
    Size: 10.07 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Headquarters Company, 7th Marine Regiment conducts a physical fitness test [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Enge You, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Physical Training
    Performance
    Exercise
    Warfighting
    Intensity
    USMCNEWS

