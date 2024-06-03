Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters Company, 7th Marine Regiment conducts a physical fitness test [Image 4 of 5]

    Headquarters Company, 7th Marine Regiment conducts a physical fitness test

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Travis Martin a motor vehicle operator with Headquarters Company, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conducts a timed three-mile run as one of the components of a physical fitness test at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 30, 2024. The PFT evaluates stamina and physical conditioning through three components: pull-ups or push-ups, plank, and a three-mile timed run. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 14:18
    Photo ID: 8449461
    VIRIN: 240530-M-AN711-1146
    Resolution: 3933x5899
    Size: 10.76 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Headquarters Company, 7th Marine Regiment conducts a physical fitness test [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Enge You, identified by DVIDS

    Physical Training
    Performance
    Exercise
    Warfighting
    Intensity
    USMCNEWS

