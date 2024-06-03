U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct the plank portion of a physical fitness test at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 30, 2024. The PFT evaluates stamina and physical conditioning through three components: pull-ups or push-ups, plank, and a three-mile timed run. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 14:19
|Photo ID:
|8449458
|VIRIN:
|240530-M-AN711-1047
|Resolution:
|4471x2981
|Size:
|6.09 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Headquarters Company, 7th Marine Regiment conducts a physical fitness test [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Enge You, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
