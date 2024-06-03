Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day [Image 17 of 17]

    KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Annaliese Billings 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    A C-130J Super Hercules from the 123rd Airlift Wing awaits take off at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., May 21, 2024, bearing the distinctive livery displayed on U.S. aircraft during World War II. The plane will fly over France on June 6 as part of observances for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, when Allied forces invaded Normandy to turn the tide of the war in Europe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Annaliese Billings)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ky. Air Guard to fly D-Day observance in France with unique aircraft

    C-130J
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    D-Day

