    KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day [Image 13 of 17]

    KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing takes off from the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., May 22, 2024, bearing the distinctive livery displayed on U.S. aircraft during World War II. The plane will fly over France on June 6 as part of observances for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, when Allied forces invaded Normandy to turn the tide of the war in Europe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    This work, KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day [Image 17 of 17], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ky. Air Guard to fly D-Day observance in France with unique aircraft

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    C-130J Super Hercules
    80th Anniversary D-Day

