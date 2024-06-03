A loadmaster from the 165th Airlift Squadron signals the pilot of a C-130J Super Hercules prior to the aircraft’s departure from the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville, Ky., on May 21, 2024. The plane, which bears distinctive livery replicating the markings of U.S. aircraft in World War II, will fly over France on June 6 in observance of the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 09:40
|Photo ID:
|8448605
|VIRIN:
|240521-Z-JU667-1176
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day [Image 17 of 17], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ky. Air Guard to fly D-Day observance in France with unique aircraft
