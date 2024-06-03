A loadmaster from the 165th Airlift Squadron signals the pilot of a C-130J Super Hercules prior to the aircraft’s departure from the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville, Ky., on May 21, 2024. The plane, which bears distinctive livery replicating the markings of U.S. aircraft in World War II, will fly over France on June 6 in observance of the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 09:40 Photo ID: 8448605 VIRIN: 240521-Z-JU667-1176 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 3.18 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day [Image 17 of 17], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.