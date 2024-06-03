Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day [Image 14 of 17]

    KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Annaliese Billings 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Lee Stanley, aircraft structural shop chief for the 123rd Maintenance Squadron, affixes a World War II-style roundel to a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., May 15, 2024, to prep the aircraft for participation in D-Day observations in France on June 6. The design was used on U.S. aircraft during the D-Day Invasion in 1944. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Annaliese Billings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 09:40
    Photo ID: 8448602
    VIRIN: 240515-Z-WI111-1036
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Annaliese Billings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day
    KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day
    KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day
    KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day
    KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day
    KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day
    KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day
    KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day
    KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day
    KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day
    KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day
    KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day
    KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day
    KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day
    KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day
    KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day
    KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ky. Air Guard to fly D-Day observance in France with unique aircraft

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    D-Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT