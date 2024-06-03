Master Sgt. Lee Stanley, aircraft structural shop chief for the 123rd Maintenance Squadron, affixes a World War II-style roundel to a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., May 15, 2024, to prep the aircraft for participation in D-Day observations in France on June 6. The design was used on U.S. aircraft during the D-Day Invasion in 1944. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Annaliese Billings)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 09:40
|Photo ID:
|8448602
|VIRIN:
|240515-Z-WI111-1036
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Annaliese Billings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ky. Air Guard to fly D-Day observance in France with unique aircraft
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT