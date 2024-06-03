KYANG aircraft livery honors D-Day

A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing takes off from the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., May 22, 2024, bearing the distinctive livery displayed on U.S. aircraft during World War II. The plane will fly over France on June 6 as part of observances for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, when Allied forces invaded Normandy to turn the tide of the war in Europe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

