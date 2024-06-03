U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Diego Rullan, assigned to the 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron performs maintenance at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England June 3, 2024. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible strategic bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 04:33 Photo ID: 8448302 VIRIN: 240603-F-XB433-1237 Resolution: 4751x3161 Size: 1.87 MB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BTF 24-3 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.