U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Diego Rullan, assigned to the 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron performs maintenance at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England June 3, 2024. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible strategic bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 04:33
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND, GB
This work, BTF 24-3 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
