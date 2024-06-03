U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Dodd, assigned to the 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron performs liquid oxygen maintenance at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England June 3, 2024. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)

