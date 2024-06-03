Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BTF 24-3 [Image 1 of 5]

    BTF 24-3

    RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer 

    Minot Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Dodd, assigned to the 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron performs liquid oxygen maintenance at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England June 3, 2024. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 04:33
    Photo ID: 8448298
    VIRIN: 240603-F-XB433-1096
    Resolution: 4375x3282
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BTF 24-3 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BTF 24-3
    BTF 24-3
    BTF 24-3
    BTF 24-3
    BTF 24-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    England
    1CTCS
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Royal Air Force base Fairford
    BTF 24-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT