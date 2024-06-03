U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant 1st Dawson Holien, assigned to the 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron performs maintenance at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England June 3, 2024. These BTF missions are representative of the U.S.’ extended deterrent commitment to our Allies and partners and enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 04:33 Photo ID: 8448300 VIRIN: 240603-F-XB433-1148 Resolution: 4347x2967 Size: 1.57 MB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BTF 24-3 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.