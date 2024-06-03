U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Diego Rullan, assigned to the 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron performs maintenance at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England June 3, 2024. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness proficiency, and validate our always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 04:33 Photo ID: 8448301 VIRIN: 240603-F-XB433-1174 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 2.87 MB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BTF 24-3 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.