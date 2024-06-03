U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Dodd, assigned to the 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron performs liquid oxygen maintenance at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England June 3, 2024. By ensuring interoperability aligns with agility, U.S. forces are able to adapt to a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 04:33
|Photo ID:
|8448299
|VIRIN:
|240603-F-XB433-1108
|Resolution:
|3089x2055
|Size:
|943.29 KB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BTF 24-3 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT