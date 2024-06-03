Keiki Fishing Day 2024

A family on the bank of a pond, fish during the annual Keiki Fishing Day at Ali’i Agricultural Farms, Wahiawa, Hawaii, May 31, 2024. The Keiki Fishing Day allowed families to spend time fishing in a small controlled environment for young children to enjoy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

