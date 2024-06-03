A family on the bank of a pond fishes during the annual Keiki Fishing Day at Ali’i Agricultural Farms, Wahiawa, Hawaii, May 31, 2024. The event, sponsored by Friends of Hickam, allowed service members and their children to enjoy a day of recreation and fishing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 19:45
|Photo ID:
|8447754
|VIRIN:
|240531-F-NW874-1023
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keiki Fishing Day 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT