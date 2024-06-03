A family on the bank of a pond observe a fish during the annual Keiki Fishing Day at Ali’i Agricultural Farms, Wahiawa, Hawaii, May 31, 2024. The Keiki Fishing Day allowed families to spend time fishing in a small controlled environment for young children to enjoy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 19:45
|Photo ID:
|8447753
|VIRIN:
|240531-F-NW874-1010
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keiki Fishing Day 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT