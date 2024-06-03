Keiki Fishing Day 2024

A kid on the bank of a fishing pond catches a fish during the annual Keiki Fishing Day at Ali’i Agricultural Farms, Wahiawa, Hawaii, May 31, 2024. The event, sponsored by Friends of Hickam, allowed service members and their children to enjoy a day of recreation and fishing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

Date Taken: 05.31.2024
Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US