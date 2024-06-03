Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keiki Fishing Day [Image 5 of 8]

    Keiki Fishing Day

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    A kid catches a fish during the annual Keiki Fishing Day at Ali’i Agricultural Farms, Wahiawa, Hawaii, May 31, 2024. The event, sponsored by Friends of Hickam, allowed service members and their children to enjoy a day of recreation and fishing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 19:45
    Photo ID: 8447756
    VIRIN: 240531-F-NW874-1052
    Resolution: 5734x3815
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keiki Fishing Day [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keiki Fishing Day 2024
    Keiki Fishing Day 2024
    Keiki Fishing Day 2024
    Keiki Fishing Day 2024
    Keiki Fishing Day
    Keiki Fishing Day 2024
    Keiki Fishing Day 2024
    Keiki Fishing Day 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Friends of Hickam
    Keiki Fishing Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT