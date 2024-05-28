A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, takes off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 31, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. The B-1 carries the largest payload of both guided and unguided conventional weapons in the U.S. Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 20:39
Photo ID:
|8445283
VIRIN:
|240530-F-HX125-1132
Resolution:
|3644x2429
Size:
|2.8 MB
Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
