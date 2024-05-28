Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6 [Image 6 of 6]

    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, takes off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 31, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. The B-1 carries the largest payload of both guided and unguided conventional weapons in the U.S. Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 20:39
    Photo ID: 8445283
    VIRIN: 240530-F-HX125-1132
    Resolution: 3644x2429
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6
    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6
    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6
    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6
    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6
    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    Bomber
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 24-6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT