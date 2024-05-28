37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Ivers, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, awaits the taxi of a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 31, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. U.S. Strategic Command forces are on watch 24/7/365 to deter and detect strategic attacks against the U.S. and our Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

