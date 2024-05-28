U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Ivers, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, awaits the taxi of a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 31, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. U.S. Strategic Command forces are on watch 24/7/365 to deter and detect strategic attacks against the U.S. and our Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 20:39
|Photo ID:
|8445278
|VIRIN:
|240530-F-HX125-1095
|Resolution:
|7453x4969
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
