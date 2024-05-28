37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, sits on the flightline before departure at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 31, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. The U.S. Strategic Command is comprised of an innovative joint military and civilian team capable of fighting and delivering integrated multi-domain combat effects around the globe wherever and whenever needed, from the ground, sea, air, space, and cyberspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

Date Taken: 05.30.2024
Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU