37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer pilot assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, boards the aircraft before departure at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 31, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. U.S. Strategic Command forces are on watch 24/7 globally, operating in all domains, while supporting other commands, to defend the nation and our Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

