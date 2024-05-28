37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, takes off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 31, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber task force missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in recent history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 20:39
|Photo ID:
|8445282
|VIRIN:
|240530-F-HX125-1125
|Resolution:
|4034x2689
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
