A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, takes off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 31, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber task force missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in recent history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 20:39 Photo ID: 8445282 VIRIN: 240530-F-HX125-1125 Resolution: 4034x2689 Size: 2.67 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron generates B-1s during BTF-24-6 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.