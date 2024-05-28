Spectators walk into an AC-130 during the 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 2, 2024. The airshow featured static displays such as an M1 Abrams, Bradley Fighting Vehicle, MQ-9 Reaper, F-16 Viper, CH-47 Chinook, KC-135 Stratotanker, HC-130, and other aircraft from across the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
|06.02.2024
|06.02.2024 19:00
|8445221
|240602-F-WJ136-1209
|5224x3476
|2.09 MB
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|5
|0
