Spectators watch as the Wings of Blue perform during the 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 2, 2024. The Wings of Blue is a team based out of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., whose mission is to develop character and leadership in cadets through the sport of parachuting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

