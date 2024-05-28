Spectators talk to a business vendor during the 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 2, 2024. Holloman opened its gates to members of the local community who have continually supported the installation’s mission to train world-class Airmen and combat aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 19:00 Photo ID: 8445220 VIRIN: 240602-F-WJ136-1194 Resolution: 5378x3578 Size: 2.31 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.