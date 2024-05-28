Spectators walk around the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math area during the 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 2, 2024. During the airshow, spectators enjoyed food, static displays, local businesses and STEM vendors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 19:00 Photo ID: 8445219 VIRIN: 240602-F-WJ136-1180 Resolution: 4992x3321 Size: 2.34 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.