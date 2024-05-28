Spectators walk around the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math area during the 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 2, 2024. During the airshow, spectators enjoyed food, static displays, local businesses and STEM vendors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 19:00
|Photo ID:
|8445219
|VIRIN:
|240602-F-WJ136-1180
|Resolution:
|4992x3321
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
