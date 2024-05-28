A spectator waves at an F-16 Viper during the 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 2, 2024. Holloman is the premier training wing for the F-16, producing over half of all U.S. Air Force F-16 pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 19:00
|Photo ID:
|8445216
|VIRIN:
|240602-F-WJ136-1010
|Resolution:
|4774x3176
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
