A spectator waves at an F-16 Viper during the 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 2, 2024. Holloman is the premier training wing for the F-16, producing over half of all U.S. Air Force F-16 pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

