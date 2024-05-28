GHE brings humanitarian assistance and medical care to Guatemalans

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Hugo Asurza, Army Forces Command, Joint-Task Force-Bravo, assesses a local Guatemalan child during JTF-Bravo's medical readiness exercise as part of a Global Health Engagement at Miramar, Guatemala, May 14, 2024. Addressing Guatemalan health challenges, with the help of our partner nations, increases the stability of the region and allows for our medical personnel to execute successful operations.

