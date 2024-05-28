Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHE brings humanitarian assistance and medical care to Guatemalans [Image 15 of 19]

    GHE brings humanitarian assistance and medical care to Guatemalans

    GUATEMALA

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Hugo Asurza, Army Forces Command, Joint-Task Force-Bravo, assesses a local Guatemalan child during JTF-Bravo's medical readiness exercise as part of a Global Health Engagement at Miramar, Guatemala, May 14, 2024. Addressing Guatemalan health challenges, with the help of our partner nations, increases the stability of the region and allows for our medical personnel to execute successful operations.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 10:58
    Photo ID: 8444612
    VIRIN: 240514-F-KD333-8140
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: GT
    Guatemala
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    CENTAM
    Global Health Engagement
    GHE
    188th Air Wing

