    GHE brings humanitarian assistance and medical care to Guatemalans [Image 8 of 19]

    GHE brings humanitarian assistance and medical care to Guatemalans

    GUATEMALA

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A local Guatemalan child accepts a toothbrush donated by the United States during Joint Task Force-Bravo's medical readiness exercise as part of a Global Health Engagement at Miramar, Guatemala, May 14, 2024. Approximately 40 personnel from JTF-Bravo and the Arkansas National Guard’s 188th Wing are providing medical, veterinary and surgical services for seven locations In Guatemala.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 10:58
    Photo ID: 8444605
    VIRIN: 240514-F-KD333-5981
    Resolution: 4281x3207
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: GT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, GHE brings humanitarian assistance and medical care to Guatemalans [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guatemala
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    CENTAM
    Global Health Engagement
    GHE
    188th Air Wing

