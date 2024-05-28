A local Guatemalan child accepts a toothbrush donated by the United States during Joint Task Force-Bravo's medical readiness exercise as part of a Global Health Engagement at Miramar, Guatemala, May 14, 2024. Approximately 40 personnel from JTF-Bravo and the Arkansas National Guard’s 188th Wing are providing medical, veterinary and surgical services for seven locations In Guatemala.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 10:58
|Photo ID:
|8444605
|VIRIN:
|240514-F-KD333-5981
|Resolution:
|4281x3207
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|GT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GHE brings humanitarian assistance and medical care to Guatemalans [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS
