GHE brings humanitarian assistance and medical care to Guatemalans

U.S. Army Col. Cord Cunningham, Army Forces Command, Joint-Task Force Bravo, assesses a local Guatemalan child during Joint Task Force-Bravo's medical readiness exercise as part of a Global Health Engagement at Miramar, Guatemala, May 14, 2024. Over 17,000 patients have been treated annually through JTF-Bravo's GHEs.

