GHE brings humanitarian assistance and medical care to Guatemalans

Local Guatemalan children play with balloons brought by the Guatemalan Navy during Joint Task Force-Bravo's medical readiness exercise as part of a Global Health Engagement at Miramar, Guatemala, May 14, 2024. GHEs support U.S. Southern Command's humanitarian and civil assistance programs and build civil-military cooperation between the United States and our partner nations.

