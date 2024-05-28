U.S. Army Dr. Wilmer Armador (right), Army Forces Command, Joint-Task Force Bravo, shows Airmen from the 188th Wing, Arkansas Air National Guard, a training video during JTF-Bravo's medical readiness exercise as part of a Global Health Engagement at Miramar, Guatemala, May 14, 2024. Arkansas and Guatemala have been partners under the State Partnership Program for over 20 years.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 10:58 Photo ID: 8444610 VIRIN: 240514-F-KD333-5745 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.38 MB Location: GT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GHE brings humanitarian assistance and medical care to Guatemalans [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.