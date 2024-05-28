D-Day 80 participants continue to arrive in preparation of commemoration ceremonies

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Owen, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron decentralized material support journeyman, waits to unload cargo coming off C-130J Super Hercules in preparation of the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, May 31, 2024. Approximately 25 units will take part in more than 100 commemorative events from May 30 to June 10, in approximately 40 French communities throughout the Normandy region – including a bilateral ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery on June 6, and a commemorative airborne operation on June 9. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

